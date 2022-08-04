Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SPR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 79,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,886. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.