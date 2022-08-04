Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of SPR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 79,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,886. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.69.
Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
