Splintershards (SPS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $559,653.00

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $54.98 million and $559,653.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000222 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00076560 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001362 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 888,751,459 coins and its circulating supply is 788,359,617 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

