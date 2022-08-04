Spores Network (SPO) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Spores Network (SPO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Spores Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $529,809.42 and approximately $102,726.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00639467 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015860 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00035749 BTC.
Spores Network Profile
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spores Network
