Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.39% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 352,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,506. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

