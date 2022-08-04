SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.40 million-$114.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.43 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.13-$2.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.80. 3,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,694. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.90.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

