SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.76-$4.90 EPS.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $129,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $336,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

