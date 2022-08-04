SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

SSR Mining has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSRM stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.52. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,179.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,179.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,270 shares of company stock valued at $780,398 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in SSR Mining by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 23.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in SSR Mining by 156.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 64,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,568 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in SSR Mining by 55.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.