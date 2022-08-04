Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Director Andrea J. Ayers Purchases 15,500 Shares

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,983. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

