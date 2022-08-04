Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $141.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.69.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,922,000 after acquiring an additional 149,655 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,879,000 after acquiring an additional 570,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.