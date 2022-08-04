Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Starbucks Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.31. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 156,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 724,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $55,313,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 106,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.