Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 83,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

