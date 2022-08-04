Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $87.01. 302,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 43,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.