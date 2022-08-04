Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

