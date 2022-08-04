Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.