Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.00.

SBUX opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

