State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,985 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $43,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after buying an additional 1,099,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after buying an additional 2,313,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

