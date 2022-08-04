Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Update

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
