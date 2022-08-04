Stiles Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Sony Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Sony Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Sony Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,517. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.41. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.