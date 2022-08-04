Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 93,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Elevance Health by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.15.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ELV traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $475.59. 3,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,932. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

