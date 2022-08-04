Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $740,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 6,917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.94.

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SYK traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $214.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average is $237.91. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

