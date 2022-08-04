Stiles Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $21.21 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,148,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,688. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

