Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LTHM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,325. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.