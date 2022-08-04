Stiles Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.13.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $335.85. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

