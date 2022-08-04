Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 314 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $5,629,598. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.14. 18,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.