Stingray Digitl (RAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 15th

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.80 million.

