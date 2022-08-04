Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August 4th (AJX, AMRX, AOWDF, ARGO, AVASF, BALL, BXP, CAC, CLBEY, CRL)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 4th:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $93.00 price target on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the stock.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $250.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $350.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $137.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 1,940 ($23.77) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,660 ($20.34).

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $345.00.

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a tender rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from a hold rating to a sell rating. William Blair currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

