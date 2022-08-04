StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management reduced their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

