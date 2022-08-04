StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management reduced their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.49.
Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.