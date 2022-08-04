StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CytRx Trading Up 13.8 %
CYTR stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.86.
CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
CytRx Company Profile
CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.
