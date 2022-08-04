StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ESSA opened at $18.08 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.