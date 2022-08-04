StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jaguar Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

