StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.20.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.