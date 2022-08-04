StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

