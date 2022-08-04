StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 45.13%.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

Taitron Components Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.