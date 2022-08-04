StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

TRIB opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

