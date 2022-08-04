StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of XIN stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

