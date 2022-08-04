StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NVIV opened at $4.42 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InVivo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.