StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NVIV opened at $4.42 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

