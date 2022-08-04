StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.69. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security National Financial (SNFCA)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.