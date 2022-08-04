StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.69. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

