StockNews.com Lowers Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middlesex Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX opened at $92.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.70. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $75.77 and a 1 year high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

