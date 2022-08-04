StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.85

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $3.45. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 277,001 shares.

StoneMor Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneMor

StoneMor Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,921,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in StoneMor by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in StoneMor by 996.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 122,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 111,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

