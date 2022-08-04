StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.85

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $3.45. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 277,001 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter.
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
