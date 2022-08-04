Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,288 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 5.7% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.91. 158,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,536,410. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.