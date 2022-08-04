Summit Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,879,000 after buying an additional 703,889 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 166,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $78.48. 83,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

