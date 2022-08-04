Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 69 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,739. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

