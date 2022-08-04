Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,596. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

