Summit Asset Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,688,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2,506,550.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 350,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 350,917 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 278,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 223,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,402. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.