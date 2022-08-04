Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,228 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHY. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 132,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,310,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,437. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.