Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,094 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CI traded up $10.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.02. 98,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,886. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $282.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

