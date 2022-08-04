Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,750 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. CNB Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.69. 20,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

