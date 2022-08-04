Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $926.80. 582,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,978,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $968.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $737.21 and its 200-day moving average is $844.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.