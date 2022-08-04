Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Sunrun Stock Down 1.5 %

RUN opened at $30.74 on Thursday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,962,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,962,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,339 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,279.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 65,269 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

