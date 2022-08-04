Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 17th

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 65,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.