Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.45

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.45 and traded as high as C$3.46. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.34, with a volume of 12,046 shares changing hands.

Supremex Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$88.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.45.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Supremex Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Supremex Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

In related news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 purchased 39,000 shares of Supremex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$132,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,133,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,854,189. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $159,892.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

